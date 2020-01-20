Shots fired between vehicles leads to crash in southeast Memphis

Posted 2:59 pm, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 03:12PM, January 20, 2020

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — People in two vehicles exchanged gunfire in Shelby County and caused an accident while trying to escape from deputies Monday afternoon in southeast Memphis.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Lt. Anthony Buckner said two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in southeast Shelby County near Shelby Drive and Bethay. Deputies tried to stop one vehicle, and it led them on a chase.

That vehicle struck another vehicle at Shelby Drive and Lamar.

Three suspects are detained, Buckner said.

No injuries have been reported yet from the crash or the shooting.

Bucker said drivers should expect delays around Shelby Drive and Bethay and Shelby Drive and Lamar.

This story is developing and will be updated when WREG learns new information.

Google Map for coordinates 35.020541 by -89.898354.

