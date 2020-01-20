× Rozelle Elementary closed after fire in the kitchen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rozelle Elementary School will be closed Tuesday after a fire in the kitchen caused extensive damage and flooded the cafeteria.

Shelby County Schools released a statement saying classes will be canceled on January 21 while the clean up is underway.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The preliminary plan is to have the SCS Nutrition Team deliver meals to the school and have students eat in their classes when they return.

SCS says will provide an additional update Tuesday afternoon.