Former Grizzlies player Chandler Parson suffers severe injuries in auto accident

ATLANTA, Ga. — Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons suffered what his attorneys say could possibly be career-ending injuries after being involved in a car crash last week, ESPN reported.

According to Parsons’ attorneys, the Atlanta Hawk forward “suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum” after a driver reportedly caused a three-car accident on Wednesday. The driver was not identified in the report, but the attorneys claim he had been arrested and charged with DUI.

“Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear. Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable.”

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Parsons to Atlanta in July 2019.