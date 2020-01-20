Deputies searching for car involved in roadway shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a vehicle after people in two cars exchanged gunfire in Shelby County and caused an accident while trying to escape from deputies Monday afternoon in southeast Memphis.

Shelby County Sheriff Captain Anthony Buckner said two cars were exchanging gunfire in southeast Shelby County near Shelby Drive and Bethay. Deputies tried to stop one vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, and it led them on a chase.

"These individuals obviously, they could have shot each other," Buckner said. "That could have hit a neighbor or an innocent person or they could have shot our deputy."

The black Charger struck another vehicle at Shelby Drive and Lamar, and three occupants of the Charger fled the scene, Buckner said. Those three suspects were eventually detained.

The second car, a white sedan, remains on the loose after it fled the scene, Buckner said.

No injuries have been reported from the crash or the shooting.

Investigators say they are still looking for a white sedan and are trying to figure out what caused the shooting. Deputies also said they found guns and illegal drugs inside of the Dodge Charger.