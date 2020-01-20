× City of Memphis to open warming center Monday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures forecasted to barely climb above freezing overnight, the city of Memphis has announced the opening of a local warming center.

The Lewis Senior Center at 1188 North Parkway will open Monday night at 6 p.m. and remain open until 8 a.m. Tuesday for those seeking to get out of the cold.

If you need overnight lodging you can seek shelter at the Memphis Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue or the Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue.

Rides are available to these locations by calling (901) 636-2525.

During business hours, malls, shopping centers, libraries and community centers will all serve as warming centers for those in need.