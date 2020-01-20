Car wash customer charged with pulling gun over $5 wash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car wash employee considers herself lucky after Memphis police say an unruly customer pulled a gun on her at work.
It happened Sunday at the Quick Shine car wash on Hickory Hill Road near Winchester. The sign boasts a good deal — $5 for a car wash — but police say one customer went down a dark path to try and get that deal.
“He was stupid,” said the employee, who didn’t want to be identified. “I mean it was a $8 wash, but people act crazy here all the time over these $5 washes.”
Police said 24-year-old Manshello Clark drove his car into the car wash, but there was a problem and the automated tunnel stopped moving.
An employee, who didn’t want to be identified, said she checked to see what was wrong, and noticed Clark had driven over the rollers, stopping the wash.
She told him he needed to get out of the car wash or the machine wouldn’t work, and that’s when things took a dangerous turn. Police said Clark pulled a handgun out of his glove box.
“At that point he pulled out his gun and he waved it at me, saying that he wasn’t going to pay for the damages and that he wasn’t leaving until he got his free re-wash,” the employee said. “So I told him that he could stay here if he wanted to, but I’m calling the cops.”
As officers were pulling up Clark drove off, refusing to stop. They were able to trace his plates to a home where they say they found Clark and a gun inside his car.
Court records show he admitted to the crime and was charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest.
WREG went to Clark’s listed address, and a man there told us he thought the charges against Clark had been dropped, but records show that doesn’t appear to be the case.
“I know that I’m blessed and it was God definitely looking out for me, because he could’ve pulled the trigger,” the employee said.