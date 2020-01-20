901Grammys: Get to know the 2020 Grammy nominees with Mid-South roots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South has been a hotspot for blues, rock, roots, gospel, hip-hop and soul for decades, and several nominees in this year’s Grammy Awards have deep roots in Memphis and the Mississippi Delta.
WREG has a special show airing at 6:30 Jan. 25 to introduce you to our local nominees. You can find more information about them below. Don’t forget to take our Grammy quiz.
The 2020 Grammy Awards air at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 News Channel 3.
Jozzy
(From Memphis)
Nominated for Record of the Year
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Southern Avenue
(Based in Memphis)
Nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album
Keep On
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
(Clarksdale, Mississippi)
Nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album
Kingfish
Bobby Rush
(Clarksdale/Memphis)
Nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album
Sitting On Top Of The Blues
Jekalyn Carr
(From Memphis/West Memphis)
Nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song
See The Light (with Travis Greene)