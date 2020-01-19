WATCH LIVE: Titans playoff pre-game show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs and our Nashville news partner WKRN is breaking down all the excitement of the AFC Championship.

On Saturday, “Titans Playoff Fever” will air at 6:30 p.m. right after News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. WREG’s “Informed Sources” will air at 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, check out our Titans Kickoff Preview, Sunday, Jan. 19th at 1:00 p.m., only here on wreg.com.

The Titans are scheduled to play Sunday, January 19 at 2:05 p.m. News Channel 3 at 10 p.m. will be followed by “Titans Playoff Fever Post Game” at 10:35 p.m.