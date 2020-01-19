Vols strong second half leads to win over Vanderbilt

Posted 12:20 am, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 12:39AM, January 19, 2020

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes gives direction to guard Jordan Bowden (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida A&M Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 72-43. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jordan Bowden scored 21 points, and the Tennessee Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 66-45 for their fifth straight win against the Commodores for their longest winning streak in this in-state rivalry in 38 years.

Tennessee won 10 straight against Vanderbilt between 1978 and 1982. Vanderbilt now has lost 22 straight SEC regular-season games.

Worse, the Commodores snapped a streak of 1,080 straight games over 34 years making at least one 3-pointer going 0 of 25 outside the arc.

That leaves UNLV and Princeton as the only schools to make at least one 3-pointer since the shot was added to the game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.