Vols strong second half leads to win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jordan Bowden scored 21 points, and the Tennessee Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 66-45 for their fifth straight win against the Commodores for their longest winning streak in this in-state rivalry in 38 years.

Tennessee won 10 straight against Vanderbilt between 1978 and 1982. Vanderbilt now has lost 22 straight SEC regular-season games.

Worse, the Commodores snapped a streak of 1,080 straight games over 34 years making at least one 3-pointer going 0 of 25 outside the arc.

That leaves UNLV and Princeton as the only schools to make at least one 3-pointer since the shot was added to the game.