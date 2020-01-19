Tyree sets career-high with 36 points but it wouldn’t be enough to take down Tigers

OXFORD, Miss.  – Javonte Smart scored 20 points as LSU wiped out a six-point deficit in the final seven minutes to defeat Mississippi 80-76 and remain unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.

LSU converted 24 of 27 free throws (88.9%), including two apiece by Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays in the final 24 seconds to complete the comeback.

Breein Tyree had a career-high 36 points for Ole Miss.

Tyree was 9 of 9 from the free-throw line but the Rebels finished a season-worst 9 of 19 (47%), including seven consecutive misses to open the second half.

