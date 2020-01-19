Titans Cinderella run stops in AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Tennessee Titans hoped to follow the same game plan against the Kansas City Chiefs that carried them to playoff wins in Baltimore and New England.

They gave the ball to running back Derrick Henry as much as possible.

The Chiefs instead held Henry to 69 yards and forced Ryan Tannehill to beat them through the air.

And while the Titans quarterback played well most of the game, he couldn’t keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs in a 35-24 loss in the AFC championship game Sunday.

