Razorbacks upset bid falls short against No. 10 Kentucky

Posted 12:34 am, January 19, 2020, by

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 22: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts in the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for a 73-66 victory.

Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats.

Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 10 boards.

Mason Jones scored 19 points for Arkansas, which has dropped nine straight in the series. Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points.

