Juvenile critically hurt after shooting in Orange Mound

Posted 6:50 pm, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 06:55PM, January 19, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Josephine Street, near Carnes, on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirm they were called to a home and found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

It is not clear if police have any information on a suspect at this time. If you know anything about this situation, call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH.

This is a developing story. Please stay with WREG for updates.

 

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 35.111294 by -89.969079.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.