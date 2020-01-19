× Juvenile critically hurt after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Josephine Street, near Carnes, on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirm they were called to a home and found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

It is not clear if police have any information on a suspect at this time. If you know anything about this situation, call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH.

