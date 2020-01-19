One dead, four injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one man is dead and four others were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Hickory Hill club shortly after midnight Sunday.

Officers responded to 6761 Winchester Road, the address of a club called Truth Night Bar.

They found a man dead at the scene. Two men were in critical condition and two more were in non-critical condition.

Police did not have any information on a suspect. Call 528-CASH with tips.

 

