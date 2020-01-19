Mississippi State dominates Georgia behind 22-point performance from Reggie Perry

COLLEGE STATION, TX - FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Ben Howland of the Mississippi State Bulldogs watches the action late in their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on February 24, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Reggie Perry and Tyson Carter combined for 40 points and Mississippi State cruised to a 91-59 victory over Georgia.

Perry had 22 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Carter finished with 18 points with four 3-pointers.

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points to lead Georgia.

