Man arrested for firing shots in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested a man after he reportedly fired shots at another man.

Akeen Taylor was been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous felony.

Covington Police officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim told he had dropped off a woman at the Cottonwood Apartments and left when Taylor, who is the woman’s ex-boyfriend, started following him to the area of Logan Drive.

Taylor started firing shots at the victim after they got into a verbal argument. Police say the victim returned fire.

Although multiple shots were fired, no one was injured.

Officers found Taylor moments later and took him into custody. Police say the incident does not appear to be gang related.