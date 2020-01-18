× Two men charged after domestic violence situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are charged after a domestic violence situation in Orange Mound early Saturday morning.

Errol Williams and Marcus Greenwood are both facing charges. Williams is accused of domestic assault and resisting arrest. Greenwood was taken into police custody for making a non-emergency call to 911.

Police responded to a domestic violence on Gulf Cove. On the way there, they received another call saying it was a shooting and the caller witnessed the entire situation.

Arrest records say police spotted Williams next to the house and he took off running. They found him hiding under a vehicle and had to pull him out with minimal force.

They went back to the home on Gulf Cove where Williams’ mother told police Williams began tearing up her house. She claims he came to the house drunk and began fighting with her while trying to take food from the fridge. His mother says Williams hit her in the head and pushed her down before she was able to get him out of the house.

Once she was able to get him outside, Williams allegedly began breaking the front and side windows before crawling through a window. She says he left out of a side door when police arrived on the scene.

Officers then checked the scene for any signs of a shooting. Greenwood told officers he called in the shooting because officers were not getting to the home fast enough. Police determined no one was shot.

Both men will be in court Tuesday morning.