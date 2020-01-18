× Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop their royal titles

CNN) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the titles His and Her Royal Highness after announcing they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

The couple will also repay the Sovereign Grant funds they recently spent to renovate their official residence, Frogmore Cottage — £2.4 million (about $3 million) of British taxpayers’ money, according to figures released last year.

The royal family has been discussing Prince Harry and Meghan’s future after the couple made a surprise announcement that they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, split their time between the United Kingdom and North America and become financially independent.