× Police investigate stabbing at South Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing at a South Memphis store on Saturday night.

Memphis police say the call came in as a wounding around 9:45 p.m. at a business on E.H. Crump Boulevard near South Dudley. The fire department confirms someone was stabbed.

WREG crews were on scene when they heard a loud argument at the store and say they saw a man waving officers down and witnessed a person being put into an ambulance.

Memphis police say the suspect is a 5-foot tall woman wearing white or yellow clothing, armed with a knife. She was last seen walking east on Crump.

At 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a Wounding at 940 EH Crump Blvd.

Prelim info: A 32yo male victim was located. The responsible party is a FB 5’0, wearing white or yellow clothing, armed with knife, she was last seen walking EB on EH Crump. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 19, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.