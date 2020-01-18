Police investigate stabbing at South Memphis store

Posted 10:16 pm, January 18, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing at a South Memphis store on Saturday night.

Memphis police say the call came in as a wounding around 9:45 p.m. at a business on E.H. Crump Boulevard near South Dudley. The fire department confirms someone was stabbed.

WREG crews were on scene when they heard a loud argument at the store and say they saw a man waving officers down and witnessed a person being put into an ambulance.

Memphis police say the suspect is a 5-foot tall woman wearing white or yellow clothing, armed with a knife. She was last seen walking east on Crump.

