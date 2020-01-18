× 4 injured in crash involving MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a crash, involving a MATA bus, in the downtown area.

The police department confirms it happened at the intersection of Danny Thomas Boulevard and Alabama, which is near the Uptown Square Apartment complex.

The fire department says it happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police say four people have been taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

WREG has crews on the scene and it is not clear what caused the accident or how many other vehicles were involved.