MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing an aggravated assault charge after arrest records say he pointed a gun at his girlfriend because he was receiving texts from her mother.

James Taylor was arrested early Friday morning. Police say he walked into a bedroom, where his girlfriend was at, and pointed a gun at her saying that she needs to tell her mother to stop texting him.

Taylor will face a Memphis judge Tuesday morning.