WREG announces programming changes due to AFC Championship coverage

Posted 10:41 am, January 17, 2020, by

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be some programming changes this weekend due to the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday, “Titans Playoff Fever” will air at 6:30 p.m. right after News Channel 3 at 6 p.m.  WREG’s “Informed Sources” will air at 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Titans are scheduled to play Sunday, January 19 at 2:05 p.m.

News Channel 3 at 10 p.m. will be followed by “Titans Playoff Fever Post Game” at 10:35 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.