WREG announces programming changes due to AFC Championship coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be some programming changes this weekend due to the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday, “Titans Playoff Fever” will air at 6:30 p.m. right after News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. WREG’s “Informed Sources” will air at 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Titans are scheduled to play Sunday, January 19 at 2:05 p.m.

News Channel 3 at 10 p.m. will be followed by “Titans Playoff Fever Post Game” at 10:35 p.m.