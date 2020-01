× Two people injured after car slams into tree in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after an overnight crash in Fox Meadows.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson reported the vehicle went off the roadway as it was traveling in the area of Emerald and Knight Arnold, and slammed into a tree on a resident’s property.

Officers were on the scene for several hours going through the vehicle, but it’s unclear why.

We are working to learn more.