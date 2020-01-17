× Tony Allen begins new coaching role with Grizzlies organization

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grindfather is back in the Mid-South, but this time he’ll be a little south of Memphis.

Former Memphis Grizzlies fan-favorite Tony Allen has begun a new role as player development coach with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins announced Friday.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins announcing Tony Allen will be involved with player development with the Hustle. pic.twitter.com/iz5xD5KOcm — Megan Rice (@MRice_Sports) January 17, 2020

Allen has been seen at recent Hustle practices, and Jenkins confirmed the new role to reporters before the Grizzlies’ game Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hustle play their games at the Landers Center in Southaven.

Along with Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, Allen was part of the Core Four, who led the Grizzlies to their best stretch of basketball in franchise history and to seven straight playoff appearances.

The Core Four are credited with turning the Grizzlies’ culture around and making the team a contender in a tough Western Conference.

The Grizzlies’ ownership has previously said all members of the Core Four will have their numbers retired by the team.