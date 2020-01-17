× Shots fired during robbery at South Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say shots were fired during a robbery at a South Memphis business on Friday evening.

The robbery happened at Upgrade Financial in the 800 block of Mississippi. Officers responded to scene just before 6 p.m.

Police say the suspects made off with an undetermined amount of money.

Shots were fired during the robbery, but no one was injured.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

If you have any information on this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.