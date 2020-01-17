× Rust College students speak out against mold, insects in dorms

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Students at Rust College are speaking out against living conditions after mold and insects were found inside of several of the dorms.

Photos taken by concerned parents showed ants in the shower and mold on the ceilings. Similar images taken by students circulated online.

However, the Vice President of College Relations Ishmell Edwards told WREG that all the photos online are old — taken almost three years ago. He said since then, all the buildings have been renovated.

Rust College senior Jasmine Jones said she’s proud to attend the historically Black college due to its history and academics, but she can’t say she’s proud of the living conditions on campus.

“For me, I have broke out in hives. I’ve never broke out in hives in my life,” Jones said.

WREG spoke to Ovation Hamilton, a Rust College parent who said she took images herself of a moldy shower curtain earlier this month.

“It’s deplorable. They’re going for better education. They’re going to better themselves. How can they better themselves when they’re treated like less than? It’s unacceptable,” Hamilton said.

Several students told WREG when they initially tried to express their concerns about the living conditions on campus, they were told by school administration that they could be suspended.

WREG asked school officials if students were being threatened with suspension if they spoke out about the living conditions. The Vice-President Of College Relations said the policy was rescinded earlier this week. He wouldn’t make any further comment on the circumstances surrounding the policy.

“The first amendment says freedom of speech,” Jones said. “So, I feel, as a student, we should have the freedom of speech to speak what’s going wrong on our campus. We need changes.”