Vice President Pence to visit Memphis church

Posted 9:54 am, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 09:58AM, January 17, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence (file)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled for a stop at a Memphis church this Sunday, according to state Rep. Antonio Parkinson.

Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat, said Pence will meet officials at Holy City Church of God in Christ in Raleigh.

The reason for the visit is not known, but Monday is the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Federal Aviation Administration lists a temporary flight restriction labeled VIP over Memphis on Sunday morning.

