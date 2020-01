× Police: One man shot near Soulsville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was shot near Soulsville on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Azalia Street.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.