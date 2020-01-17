One man killed in shooting near Soulsville

Posted 6:50 pm, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 09:39PM, January 17, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was shot and killed near Soulsville on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Azalia Street.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. They say that this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

