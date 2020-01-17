× One man injured, two others arrested after Blytheville shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas authorities released details after an early morning shooting in Blytheville sent one man to the hospital and landed two others behind bars.

First responders were called to the 900 block of Webster around 2:30 a.m. Friday and located a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, the Blytheville Police Department said.

Soon after that, officers located 19-year-old Tadarius Daniels hiding in a nearby shed. Authorities said Daniels had a gun in his possession at the time.

Daniels is not a suspect in the shooting, but police believe he did tamper with physical evidence, leading to his arrest.

Everett Jenkins was also arrested in connection to the shooting. He was charged with first-degree battery.

Both suspects were taken to the Mississippi County Jail.