MPD issue City Watch for missing, 'endangered' 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say 12-year-old Tavier Bell went missing from the 900 block of Oakmont at around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Tavier was last seen wearing a lime green and gray Adidas jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

If you see Tavier or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.