Mississippi couple holds wedding despite destructive tornado

DESOTO CO., Miss. — A Mississippi couple decided to go through with their wedding plans even after a tornado ripped through their neighborhood.

Newlyweds Cory and Jordan Hannon can laugh about it now, But last Saturday, they didn’t know if there was going to be wedding.

“I woke up to about 4:30 to her calling, yelling, ‘hey, there’s a tornado hitting, we’re all down in the basement. I got go. I’ll call you back bye!’ so, I’m freaking out,” Jordan said.

Days after an EF-2 tornado ripped through DeSoto County, the damage is still visible in the Buena Vista neighborhood.

Jordan says she and several members of her bridal party were inside her parents house when the tornado touched down.

“We all got in one room and sat there for a minute and were like, ‘wow, this going to be a day!'” Jordan said.

When they tried to leave the house, they were stopped by a tree in the middle of the road.

Jordan said that’s when they put a call out on Facebook, and friends started showing up with cars on the other side of that tree to get them to the church. Downed power lines forced them to trek through the woods, in the rain to get to those vehicles.

They finally arrived to the church about two hours later than planned, but the wedding went on as scheduled.

Jordan’s dad isn’t surprised his daughter’s wedding day started the way it did.

“Her friends that know her, she has been referred to as the hurricane,” he said.

They all like to think that a tornado, like rain, is good luck on a wedding day. And the couple said they now have a really good story to tell their kids someday.