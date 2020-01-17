Miss Tennessee to be hosted in Memphis for first time in over 65 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis mayor Jim Strickland announced that the 2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition will be held in Memphis for the first time in more than 65 years.

This year's competition will be hosted inside the Cannon Center from June 7th through the 13th.

Chair Director Joseph Albright said it's his goal to have the competition in different cities across the state each year. Last year, the competition was held in Knoxville for the first time, at the Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus.

There's a strong possibility this won't be the last time we hear of the competition in the Bluff City.

WREG is told that around 40 girls will be competing for the title of Miss Tennessee 2020.

Board members said the goal for this year's competition is all about highlighting Memphis and the wonderful things this city has to offer.

"Memphis is near us. We love Memphis. We come to the Orpheum all the time," said Miss Tennessee board member Jane Albright. "So, we love Memphis and we want the whole state to love Memphis."

The Miss Tennessee organization said Memphis has deep roots in their organization, as well as in the Miss America organization. Barbara Jo Walker, who won Miss America in 1947, was a Memphis native.

Kellye Cash, Miss Tennessee 1986 winner and great-niece of musician Johnny Cash, was a University of Memphis student when she won the title. Kellye would win Miss America the following year.

Board members said they are still taking donations for the pageant.