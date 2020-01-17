× Memphis man wanted on attempted murder, robbery charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released information on a man wanted on attempted first-degree murder and robbery charges.

On January 5, officers were called to the 6500 block of Eastbrook Lane in regards to a robbery call. When they arrived they were told that 27-year-old Ryan Durr fired shots at a man and then robbed him.

Police didn’t say if the man was hurt during the encounter.

An arrest warrant was issued for Durr on criminal attempt to wit first-degree murder and criminal attempt to wit aggravated robbery charges.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.