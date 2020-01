× Memphis man accused of raping 14-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly raping a child.

According to the police report, officers were called to a Frayser home on January 16 and was told the 14-year-old had been raped by Erik Johnson, a family acquaintance.

The little girl told officers she was asleep in her room when Johnson entered and raped her.

He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Friday and admitted to having sex with the child, police said.