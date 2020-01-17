× Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly raping, beating woman in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he tried to kill a woman after raping her in Whitehaven.

The victim told police she met Derrick Rice at a Citgo gas station on Winchester Saturday. The two began walking together and were eventually caught in the rain.

She said they went into a nearby vacant apartment and the 44-year-old suspect began asking her for sex. She refused his advances and started to walk out when he grabbed her and forced her back into the apartments. That’s when he allegedly raped her.

During the encounter, the woman told police that Rice was trying to get her to do other things which again she refused. That’s when he allegedly began beating her with a porcelain toilet top.

The attack left her with two broken hands and a broken eye socket. She required 57 stitches to her face and head, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued on January 16 and Rice was taken into custody the same day. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.