Live at 9: Tre Hargett, overtime pay, Tyler Craig & Chef Anthony

Voter registration deadline

The voter registration deadline is fast approaching. Tennessee’s Secretary of State Tre Hargett joins us to explain the tools available that will make it fast and easy.

Links: GoVoteTN.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New overtime rules

A new rule puts more money in the pockets of more than one million American workers who are now eligible for overtime pay. Law Attorney Alan Crome explains how this will impact workers right here in Memphis.

Link: Crone Law Firm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Tyler Craig

Tyler Craig joins us on Live at 9 before taking the stage at .Chuckles Comedy House.

Link: Chuckles Comedy House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Chef Anthony Cieplinski

Chef Antony Cieplinkski takes over the Live at 9 kitchen to show us a simple recipe that combines apples and bourbon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sliced Apples with Bourbon and Brown Sugar

Ingredients

2TB water

1TB butter

1TB Bourbon whiskey

2ea large apples, cored and sliced

1TB raisins

1TB brown sugar

1/2TS ground cinnamon

1/2TS lemon juice

Directions

Combine water, butter, and Bourbon in a large skillet over medium heat; stir until butter melts. Add apples, raisins, brown sugar, and cinnamon; stir to coat.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring frequently, until apples have softened and liquid has reduced to a syrup, about 10 minutes.

Stir lemon juice into apples and serve warm.