Construction worker rescued after hanging from scaffolding on St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A construction worker had to be rescued from the side of St. Jude after the scaffolding gave way.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The constructor worker ended up hanging onto a rope while the scaffolding dangled next to the building.

The worker was rescued by a large crane and taken to safety.

St. Jude said the worker is okay, and that all safety procedures were followed. They are investigating the incident.