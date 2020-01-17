Construction worker rescued after hanging from scaffolding on St. Jude

Posted 9:10 pm, January 17, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A construction worker had to be rescued from the side of St. Jude after the scaffolding gave way.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The constructor worker ended up hanging onto a rope while the scaffolding dangled next to the building.

The worker was rescued by a large crane and taken to safety.

St. Jude said the worker is okay, and that all safety procedures were followed. They are investigating the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.