Baltimore courthouse set to be renamed for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings

(CNN) — Just a few months after the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, Baltimore is honoring the former lawyer and lawmaker in a fitting way: renaming a courthouse.

Baltimore’s East Court House Building will become the Elijah E. Cummings Court House Building, announced Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young on Friday.

Young also declared January 18 as Elijah Cummings Day in Baltimore. That day was his birthday.

Two signs will be placed on the north and south side of the courthouse, each honoring Cummings’ legacy, CNN affiliate WBAL reported.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of the late representative, called the renaming “significant” and she thanked the city for the dedication, according to WBAL.

“His legal career started in this courthouse,” she said.

Cummings, who represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District (which includes much of Baltimore) since 1996, died in October at the age of 68. He graduated from Baltimore City College High School before attending Howard University in nearby Washington, DC and University of Maryland School of Law.

Chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings was a key figure in leading the investigations into President Donald Trump — including issues relating to the impeachment inquiry, the treatment of migrants at the southern border and the potential citizenship question for the census.