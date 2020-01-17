× 2 arrested in deadly Panola County shooting

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. – A man and woman have been arrested after the Panola County Sheriff’s Office says they shot and killed a man Tuesday night.

WREG has learned the victim is 29-year-old Markeevan Ford.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Ford was at a trailer home connected with his ex-girlfriend, Eunisha Hines, on Highway 315 near Sardis when the shooting happened.

Deputies charged Hines and a man named Robert Smith Jr. with murder and accessory after the fact.

Prior to the shooting, investigators believe there was some type of altercation, but it’s unclear what the argument was about.

A relative of Hines’ said she and Ford have children together, but it’s not clear how or if Ford knew Smith.

People who spoke with WREG said they’re only learning of the shooting three days later from us. They say this type of thing doesn’t typically happen here, and they’re not anxious to see it happen again.