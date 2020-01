× Westhaven Elementary to close early Thursday due to power outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westhaven Elementary School will be releasing early due to a power outage.

The Shelby County School District said officials anticipated that the MLGW outage would be fixed, but decided to dismiss early when that turned out to not be the case.

Students will be released at 11:30 a.m.

All students will be fed lunch prior to being released. Staff will continue to be onsite until all students have been picked up.