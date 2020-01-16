× Volunteer during MLK Days of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The national holiday for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of ways to give back to the community.

Local organizations are asking for volunteers to take time to make their communities better.

MLK Days of Service starts on Thursday, January 16, as Volunteer Memphis and the Memphis Public Libraries host a kick off event at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be numerous other events running until Monday, January 20, including two large MLK beautification projects. One will have volunteers painting the rails of the Bluff Walk along Riverside Drive while the other will be a family-friendly community cleanup in the Soulsville community.

For a full list of projects, click here.