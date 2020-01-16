× UofM to add kindergarten program to Campus School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will soon be launching a new kindergarten program as part of the Campus School.

“Adding kindergarten to the Campus School curriculum not only advances our University Schools’ goal of diversity, inclusion and access within our schools, it also opens the doors for more dynamic and robust research and practitioner training programs that can have lasting impact across the district and field of early childhood education,” said Sally Parish, associate vice president for Educational Initiatives.

The Campus School currently serves first through fifth grades.

An existing building on the campus will undergo a $1 million renovation before being repurposed for the new program. Construction is expected to begin in the next couple of months.

The new class will be made up of the children of faculty and staff, as well as students who live within a two-mile radius of the campus.