Police say woman pointed pistol in Raleigh road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a woman after she was accused of pulling a pistol on a man in a road rage incident in Raleigh.

According to a police account from the victim, construction in the area of Raleigh-Millington and Yale forced him to merge into another lane Tuesday. That’s when he said a woman in a Nissan Altima behind him began continuously honking at him.

The victim said the woman then pulled up next to his car, yelling and cursing, and pointed a “turquoise” colored pistol at him.

The car’s tag came back to Desiree Jones, and the victim picked her out of a lineup.

Jones, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said she denied knowledge of the road rage incident, but admitted she owned the Nissan Altima and had an “aqua” colored handgun.