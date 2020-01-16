Construction workers robbed, forced to strip while renovating house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a group of construction workers were robbed at gunpoint and forced to take off their clothes while working on a house in the Mitchell Heights neighborhood.

Police said the victims were renovating a home on the 3200 block of Guernsey Avenue when they were approached by three men. The men were armed with guns and demanded the victims hand over their wallets and cell phones.

Reports alleged the men told the victims to take off their clothes and lay on the ground before they got away. The suspects were caught on surveillance camera.

Gene Thomas, who lives on the next street over, has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and said he's rarely felt unsafe on his street. But he can't say he feels the same about Guernsey.

"It's pretty normal right in here, but sometimes it gets a little rougher because of the different kinds of people that move in and out the neighborhood." Thomas said.

Thomas hopes the suspects will turn themselves in to the police.

"If you could go ahead, just turn yourself in," Thomas said. "It may be best to just turn yourself in and put it behind you."

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.