× Parkway Village home, car shot up in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Parkway Village family says their home and car were shot up on Thursday morning.

One of the victims says he, his wife, and their five children were all in different parts of their house on Swanson Cove when gunfire rang out at around 10 a.m.

The father of five is still shaken.

“It spooked me a lot,” he said.

He says everyone stayed down for a minute and then met downstairs. They were all terrified, but they breathed a sigh of relief when they realized no one had been hit.

“I was just glad everybody was okay. That’s the only thing I was thinking at that time,” he said.

Checking the house for damage, he found several bullet holes in his garage window, and another in his car window. But there was no evidence of who pulled the trigger. He says he doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt him or his family.

“I don’t do nothing over here but work and come home so I was like what are they shooting at me for?” he said.

He says the shooters targeted the wrong house, but if they don’t know that, he’s afraid they might come back. He’s hoping police catch them soon.

Memphis Police found surveillance cameras at a home across the street, but it’s unclear if investigators have picked up any clues from those cameras.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.