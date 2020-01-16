× Memphis man indicted for allegedly stealing $1.1 million from United Supreme Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted on felony theft charges after he reportedly stole more than $1 million from the United Supreme Council.

According to the District Attorney General’s Office, Fredrick McWilliams was hired by the group in 2012 and gained access to their bank accounts two years later. That’s when he reportedly began writing checks to himself and transferring funds from their checking account to his.

He also allegedly used their debit and credit cards for his own purchases.

Authorities said McWilliams purchased more than $240,000 worth of tickets to Memphis Grizzlies games.

In addition, McWilliams also allegedly began supplementing his $32,000 income by writing payroll checks to himself. The total amount there was $264,000.

In all, authorities said $1.1 million was missing from the USC funds.

If found guilty of the theft charges, McWilliams could be sentenced to anywhere from 15 to 60 years behind bars and a fine up to $50,000.