Man shot in North Memphis, police search for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot Thursday afternoon in North Memphis, and police are looking for a suspect.

Memphis Police said officers were at the scene around 6 p.m. at Morehead Street and Firestone Avenue.

A man was shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There is currently no suspect information available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

