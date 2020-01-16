Live at 9: Shelby County prison audit, FAFSA, Chef Ragan & AARP Purpose Prize

Shelby County audit

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer wants a full audit of jails and prisons under the county government’s control to ensure the safety of inmates and staff.

FAFSA 101

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can go a long way to helping students further their higher education. Chasity Roberson and Felicia Orr join us with some simple tips on how, and why you should, fill out the application.

Cooking with Chef Ragan

Chef Ragan shares a fast recipe that could easily be the featured dish at your next dinner party.

The AARP Purpose Prize

The AARP wants to recognize those ages 50 and older who are using their new purpose after retirement to positively impact their community. Barb Quaintance and Wintley Phipps explains how it works and how you can get involved.