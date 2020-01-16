× Germantown task force working to improve cell phone coverage

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown officials are working to improve cell phone coverage after receiving feedback from their constituents.

That initiative starts Thursday with the seating of a public task force to study the problem and make recommendations on how to solve it.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said it’s critical to improve cell phone service, not just for emergency reasons, but for businesses to be able to compete.

The task force will be led by newly elected Vice-Mayor Rocky Janda. The panel will also include the heads of the city’s I.T. and economic development departments, as well as members of the police and fire departments.

They will start work next month and plan to meet with cell phone companies and tower builders before recommending the areas most in need of improved coverage.

The entire process is expected to last about nine months.